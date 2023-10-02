Looking to mentor New Grads/ Junior Engineers for FAANG+

Hey all,





I'm a Software Engineer at Meta and looking to mentor some college students, new grads, and engineers aiming for FAANG careers or promotions.





Goal

My goal is to provide a personalized roadmap, assist with resume building, tap into my network for referrals, prep you for interviews, and guide you on negotiation. But it doesn't stop there, after you've landed the job, I'll be here to support you in your new role sharing best tips to prioritize your growth & learning. It will be all about making you self-sufficient while offering support.





What this is NOT

I believe in setting clear expectations. This isn't a massive coaching program with 20+ participants where I hold your hand through algorithmic problems. Instead, it's a dedicated 1:1 plan. I'll take the time to understand your background and exp to offer tailored guidance. I'm looking for 4-5 passionate individuals who, like me three years ago, aspire to make it big in tech.





It isn't for you, if

You're already an established engineer, or if you don't have a clear goal of what you're looking for and what you want to achieve. I want to ensure your time and money are well-invested in your success.





Is it Paid?

I wanted to keep it free for all, but soon I realized that serious mentees are the ones who truly commit. So, yes, there will be fee involved. It's not about making money; but making sure we're all on the same page & dedicated.





If this interests you then please send a mail with a brief introduction about yourself, what you're looking for, LinkedIn profile and your resume and we can take it from there yourtechmentor1@gmail.com