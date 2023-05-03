Here's how much AI engineers are getting paid

Hey everyone!





We did a deep dive into our data to figure out how much the AI boom has impacted salaries for engineers, so we wanted to share our findings!





Check out the post here and let us know what you think:

https://www.levels.fyi/blog/ai-engineer-compensation.html









TL;DR

Specifically, Entry AI Engineers make an average of 8.13% more than their non-AI counterparts in the same company and same level.





The compensation difference is even greater at higher levels, ranging from 9.92%-12.5% for Mid-Level, Senior, and Staff level engineers.