Here's how much AI engineers are getting paid
Hey everyone!
We did a deep dive into our data to figure out how much the AI boom has impacted salaries for engineers, so we wanted to share our findings!
Check out the post here and let us know what you think:
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/ai-engineer-compensation.html
TL;DR
Specifically, Entry AI Engineers make an average of 8.13% more than their non-AI counterparts in the same company and same level.
The compensation difference is even greater at higher levels, ranging from 9.92%-12.5% for Mid-Level, Senior, and Staff level engineers.
OnslaughtProduct Manager
What would also be nice to include is the average difference in salary of AI product managers vs. their non-AI PM counterparts. Just a thought...
17
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Great call! That's definitely something we'll be looking into as well.
7
