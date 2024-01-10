Sharoze in  
Testing (SDET)  

Exploring the Role of QA Engineers/SDET

What do you think about QA engineers or software engineers in test? Do you believe the market is favorable for them, and can they contribute to helping teams with the release process?
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
Many companies are doing away with SDET's and rolling it into just one of the functions SDE's have to do. With AI, writing test cases and testing I think will surely improve and I would highly suggest moving into a regular SDE role.
SharozeTesting (SDET)  
I see. Makes sense with AI Improving. How's the process of "going away with SDET"? Are they laying them off?

