Data Scientist vs Product Manager transition decision

Currently I am working as a Senior Data Scientist at one of top fintech I have total 3 years of exp in DS field.

Actually I am very much interested in tech + management role not completely tech so that's why confused in decision of transition to PM or not.

So my questions are

1 - How is the future of PM vs Data Scientist 2 - is it stay in demand for next 10 years? 3 - in terms of monetary aspects it is good or DS is good.?

Also any exit opportunity for PM if someone decides to move out after few years.





Thanks all for your support.

Hello folks I need some guidance (decision making points) from your end,