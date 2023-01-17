19g615l256f8r7 in
Data Science vs Product Management
In your opinion, which has better career trajectory, perks, etc. Im considering switching from DS to PM but not sure I'm considering all of the factors. Anything you can include that would be part of your decision making process would be helpful.
14
14206
Sort by:
lopsidedSoftware Engineer
I'd personally choose Data Science for the technical aspect, learning data science can help you transition into the AI field, and eventually that experience can help you become a better product manager within an AI company. If we zoom out, and think about the future, I do think AI will blow up, and a lot more technical folks will be necessary so positioning yourself and hedging your skills alongside that will be valuable over the long term. PM skills are imo easier to learn than technical skillset.
14
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436