Blind 75 alternatives?

I've been leetcoding in preparation for interviewing and I just finished the Neetcode 150 (which is the Blind 75 plus 75 more problems). I took a bit longer with this to try and really understand the solutions, etc. I also didn't time myself this time around. I'm at the point where I can solve almost any problem, but after a few practice interviews I've realized that I really need to increase my speed. So my plan is to do some problem set and really focus on increasing speed by timing myself





Are there any Blind 75 alterntives that anyone recomends? Is is worth doing the Blind 75 again?