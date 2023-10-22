19g615kyukh13p in
I created the ultimate interview preparation guide
This has helped me significantly. Hope it helps you too. Good luck.
Cheers.. 🥂
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hzP8j7matoUiJ15N-RhsL5Dmig8_E3aP/edit#gid=1377915986
Top FAANG Interview Questions From LeetCode.xlsx
Sheet1 Full Courses on Most important topics and questions Num,Type,Full Course 1,Full Course on DSA coding Patterns,<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLTR39VIAdc">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLTR39VIAdc</a> 2,Complete Guide for Data Structures,<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?...
docs.google.com
hadabaSoftware Engineer
Thanks for sharing!
19g615kyukh13pSolution Architect
You’re welcome 😇
