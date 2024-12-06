Sharing my Microsoft & Google Interview Experience - Rejected at Both
I'm a vendor at MS and I've been seeking fulltime role at summer, internally/externally.
Interviewed at G in July and MS in August. Unfortunately, was not able to clear it out and want to share my experience and thoughts
---------------------------
[Dublin/London] Google - SWE III
** Screening
- I reached out to the recruiter via LinkedIn.
- Phone Screen: No Tech Discussion, she just asked about my current role and previous experiences.
** Virtual Onsite (3 Problem Solving, 1 Behavioral)
- Round 1: Typical Behavioral Interview (Weirdly it was by a SWE III not by a Manager) - "Strongly Hire"
- Round 2: Similar to "Top K Elements" (LC 347) but with different form - "Hire" (Interviewer had comments on indentation and readability)
- Round 3: Crossword Puzzle (LC 2018), was not able to come up with optimal solution and not all edge cases were covered - "No Hire" (It led to my rejection)
- Round 4: Priority Queue question (LC 347) - "Strongly Hire"
Result: Got Rejected because of the failed round 3, recruiter was very supportive for giving me the full feedback. She told me I can apply next year and vast majority of candidates failed the first attempt.
-----------------------------------
[Prague Czechia] Microsoft - SE II L61
** Screening
- Reached out to recruiter internally via teams.
- Phone Screen: Recruiter asked about my experience and no tech discussion was involved
- Tech Screening with an Engineering Manager: It was a behavioral interview focused on my past projects and tech complexities I dealt with before.
** Virtual Onsite
- [Problem Solving] Round 1: Interviewer asked me to implement MinHeap data structure from scratch including HeapifyUp/Down, Dequeue, Enqueue, Peek.
- [OOP LLD] Round 2: What's OOP and SOLID Principles? Design a Chess Board
- [System Design HLD] Round 3: Explain Resiliency? Horizontal VS Vertical Scaling? Design a System that creates marketing campaign and sends emails to clients
- [Behavioral] Round 4: Typical Manager interview.
Result: Failed due to the first round, as I wasn't able to fully implement the heap and interviewer had to give me a lot of hints. Did very well in the other three rounds
------------------------------------------------
Takeaways:
* One big screw up in one of the rounds is enough to get you rejected. No body cares about the months of preparations and efforts you put.
* Passing the screening and securing a big tech interview is harder than the interview itself.
* Months of preparation and mock interviews could go for nothing due to a single round or some bad interviewer.
* DSA interviews are unpredictable and might need luck sometimes. Just one hard LC problem is enough to invalidate your hard word and competency. No matter how good you are!
Just be sure to bust their ass when the tables turn back in our favor.