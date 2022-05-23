Adobe internship to full time conversion rate

dataEnthusiast in  
Hello All,


I have got into Adobe Data Engineer Internship for the summer and looking to understand approx what % chances they will convert interns to full-time opportunities. Can we ask the manager about the full-time conversions and if so when is the right time to ask that I am looking to convert into Full-Time?


Any tips/guidance for having a great learning experience at Adobe during my internship. My working stack is going to be (Hive, Presto, Azure, Databricks, and Tableau), what do you guys think about the opportunities for this stack post-internship.


For the past few months, I am seeing a lot of posts about the increasing demand for Data Engineers in companies, are you guys seeing any upscale in pay? I could notice there is a huge difference between DE and SDE pay but hoping that the recent salaries could be matching or near to SDEs. What would be the pay range for FT DEs in companies like Adobe(in the US), I have 2 years of experience in SDE, Data + Master's student currently.

Definitely try to grab coffees, virtual or otherwise, with people at Adobe. Find the most interesting people out and reach out to them. The more you expand and establish your network through this internship the more it will pay dividends over time. Usually a significant percentage of the interns convert full time, but it also depends on your performance and evaluation at the end. However, even if you don't get the full time conversion, down the line you never know how someone you met through your internship could help you. Your career is a long road ahead, and so you'll surely be overlapping with people in the future – plant those seeds now.
what are the best ways to connect with them if the internship is going to be remote? can we directly ask other managers for a casual discussion?

