JackOLantern in  
Software Engineer  

How to prepare for Generative AI / ML Interviews?

Hey guys, I noticed that ML interviews have become a lot more vague once Generative AI has come into the picture with interviewers having a lot of expectations. I had a question, to the people who recently got hired as ML Engineers / Generative AI Engineers, what were your prep strategies? This space feels very vague as compared to standard SWE / Backend engineering interview process.


They might ask Leetcode or else go deep in a random deep learning algorithm like RNN and ask you to explain it's layers and potentially deep dive into it's math and stuff like that or else increase the level by a notch and ask ML system design.


How do you guys approach and prepare for an ML Interview especially when you need a job a bit urgently due to a time crunch after a layoff or something like that? What are the resources you'd follow or suggest? Thanks!

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI 
From what I’ve seen, prep for GenAI roles splits into two tracks: core ML fundamentals and applied LLM work. People usually spend half their time reviewing classic topics (gradient descent, regularization, sequence models, etc.) and the other half learning how to discuss modern architectures (transformers, attention, fine-tuning methods). Hugging Face and Chip Huyen’s resources get mentioned a lot.
4

