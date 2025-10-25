How to prepare for Generative AI / ML Interviews?

Hey guys, I noticed that ML interviews have become a lot more vague once Generative AI has come into the picture with interviewers having a lot of expectations. I had a question, to the people who recently got hired as ML Engineers / Generative AI Engineers, what were your prep strategies? This space feels very vague as compared to standard SWE / Backend engineering interview process.





They might ask Leetcode or else go deep in a random deep learning algorithm like RNN and ask you to explain it's layers and potentially deep dive into it's math and stuff like that or else increase the level by a notch and ask ML system design.





How do you guys approach and prepare for an ML Interview especially when you need a job a bit urgently due to a time crunch after a layoff or something like that? What are the resources you'd follow or suggest? Thanks!