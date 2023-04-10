JavaDoctor in
Salary Data in App
Where can I find all salary data in the app? I can find it in the web app(attaching photo) but not in the iOS App? Or maybe its just not available in the app?
2
1395
Sort by:
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/UIqC49/missing-the-company-overview-and-salary-highlight-feature-in-mobile-app Highlighting another thread on a similar topic. You're not doing anything wrong, we're currently missing this feature from the app. And we hear you, so we are working on it and should have a salary browsing experience within the app very soon! We'll keep you posted on the community.
2
JavaDoctorSoftware Engineer
Thank you Brain
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,460