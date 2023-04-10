csdeveloper in
Missing the company overview & salary highlight feature in mobile app
In using this levels.fyi app in my phone, but i found very disappointed that the other features provided in website are not abailable here. is it the way this app was designed ? or am i using it wrong ?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Hey, you're not doing anything wrong, we're missing this feature from the app. And we hear you, so we are working on it and should have a salary browsing experience within the app very soon! We'll keep you posted on the community.
CaleKaesarTechnical Program Manager
Always cool to see you guys pop in and comment on things like this! Thanks for the work you do!
