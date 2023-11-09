zuhayeer in
CloudKitchens' graded equity vesting schedule
CloudKitchens has been a very guarded company from its inception. It’s Travis Kalanick’s latest venture, and the goal is to ensure that the press can’t assassinate the company. When you join the company, you have to go “dark”.
To make this oath, CloudKitchens compensates quite competitively. They also encourage a longer term tenure through a unique graded equity vesting schedule with larger vests as you gain tenure:
Y1: 10%
Y2: 20%
Y3: 30%
Y4: 40%
Snap used to implement this vesting schedule back in the day too before switching over to a 3-year evenly spread schedule. Here's an example CloudKitchens offer with this vesting schedule: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/234c5e26-0963-4e29-ae91-3537abeeb100
4
2321
Sort by:
vroomvroomProduct Manager
I used to work there. Vesting schedule is right but it’s not equity grants. It’s LTIPS. And the debate is if Travy will ever buy you out. Maybe SpaceX style employee buy back. Also not so secretive anymore. Otter advertises pretty strongly.
3
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Oh interesting, has there been any stock buybacks ever at the company? What does LTIPS stand for?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505