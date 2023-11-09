CloudKitchens' graded equity vesting schedule

CloudKitchens has been a very guarded company from its inception. It’s Travis Kalanick’s latest venture, and the goal is to ensure that the press can’t assassinate the company. When you join the company, you have to go “dark”.





To make this oath, CloudKitchens compensates quite competitively. They also encourage a longer term tenure through a unique graded equity vesting schedule with larger vests as you gain tenure:





Y1: 10%

Y2: 20%

Y3: 30%

Y4: 40%





Snap used to implement this vesting schedule back in the day too before switching over to a 3-year evenly spread schedule. Here's an example CloudKitchens offer with this vesting schedule: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/234c5e26-0963-4e29-ae91-3537abeeb100