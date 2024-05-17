12eeasdasdsas in
Meta Vs Chainlink Offers
I was lucky to get 2 similar offers from Meta and chainlinks (backend engineer) but I am not sure which one will pay off financially later
Meta rewards its employees properly (via refreshers) but at the cost of working so hard. i need some signals on how chainlink compensates its employees. i already know the meta ones.
Chainlink (10B $ market cap) looks more interesting to me with a good potential in Web3. Meta not much.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You can check the Chainlink salaries on Levels here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/chainlink-labs/salaries I think Meta would have a lot more upside in the long run and the work life balance will be really team dependent as well, so you could get a good team and not have to work tooooo hard
1
