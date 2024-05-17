Meta Vs Chainlink Offers





I was lucky to get 2 similar offers from Meta and chainlinks (backend engineer) but I am not sure which one will pay off financially later

Meta rewards its employees properly (via refreshers) but at the cost of working so hard. i need some signals on how chainlink compensates its employees. i already know the meta ones.

Chainlink (10B $ market cap) looks more interesting to me with a good potential in Web3. Meta not much.





﻿#engineering﻿ ﻿#Facebook﻿ ﻿#ChainlinkLabs﻿ #Meta