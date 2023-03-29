M Vivaswanth Kashyap in
Which college would you recommend for MS in CS considering job prospects and others
I have received 3 admits at the moment
1. Stevens institute of Technology - Hoboken,NJ
2. California state university - Fresno
3. California state university - sacramento
FiggyRiffSoftware Engineer
Don’t listen to these pessimists haha - a college degree in computer science regardless of where your receive it will serve you well. Schools are just brand names and some brand names attract attention but you at the end of the day will create your own brand
5
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Agreed, take a look at the Rice vs. IUB thread from a couple of days ago. https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/Og5EbT/need-you-help-choosing-between-iub-and-rice-for-ms-in-cs Most people in there saying take the cheaper option, as it'll become a moot point once you get some experience under your belt.
1
