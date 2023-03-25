Need your help choosing between IUB and Rice for MS in CS

I need advice from you guys Got admits from Rice University & Indiana University Bloomington For MS in Computer Science





Pros for Rice:

Great campus

Great Computer science department

Better alumni network? (maybe)

Cons for Rice: Too expensive ($54000 for one-year tuition) so it will take longer to pay off the loan





Pros for IUB:

Way Cheaper than Rice

Larger Alumni network (because of more people)





Cons for IUB:

The location is Bloomington, so it will be harder to get jobs & internships in tech





If you have anything to add please tell me. Which one would y'all choose