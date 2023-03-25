Skkkkkk in
Need your help choosing between IUB and Rice for MS in CS
I need advice from you guys Got admits from Rice University & Indiana University Bloomington For MS in Computer Science
Pros for Rice:
Great campus
Great Computer science department
Better alumni network? (maybe)
Cons for Rice: Too expensive ($54000 for one-year tuition) so it will take longer to pay off the loan
Pros for IUB:
Way Cheaper than Rice
Larger Alumni network (because of more people)
Cons for IUB:
The location is Bloomington, so it will be harder to get jobs & internships in tech
If you have anything to add please tell me. Which one would y'all choose
36
9708
Sort by:
MarkoVictusTechnical Program Manager
Always choose the cheaper option & use any extra money to invest
15
FIREFIREFIRESoftware Engineer
Wish I know it earlier :(
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,454