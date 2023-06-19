Rmm38222 in
Director of Product Offer
Recently received an offer at $3-$5B market cap publicy traded company for:
$215k base
17.5% bonus
$35k/ yr RSU's
Stock seems low to me. 10 yoe in product. Stock seems low. Any thoughts / data points would be much appreciated!
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hey there! Brian from Levels.fyi here! Based on what we've seen before, the offer definitely seems a bit low for a company that size. If you want help negotiating, I'd definitely recommend checking out our negotiation coaching service! We can help you negotiate them a bit more to ensure you're not leaving anything on the table. We also offer a free consultation, so if you'd like to chat more, let me know! You can find our coach booking and consultation booking here: https://www.levels.fyi/services/
