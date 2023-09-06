Probably a great time to go into VisionOS / AR / VR work

Apple seems to be hiring in droves for AR / VR talent (listing link at the end). And on top of that, levels report suggested this specialization to experience the highest compensation increase in 2023. Report here: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/2023-mid-year-report.html





Probably not a bad idea to set sights on this career track and start interviewing and learning more about this field. It's a bet, but I think Apple investing so heavily into it de-risks it significantly. Apple investing in it, will only increase the demand and market for it overall.





Listing: https://jobs.apple.com/en-us/details/200363861/visionos-ui-frameworks-engineer-apple-vision-pro?team=SFTWR