What’s my biggest issue?

I've been doing a lot of applying for Jobs as a Security Analyst, and some Security and Compliance (GRC) type of roles. I am a recent grad (BS in cybersecurity) looking to get into an entry level cybersecurity role but I feel like its been so tough just trying to get an interview.





I know people will say it's probably my resume and I've remade mine a couple of times and had it reviewed but I'm still having trouble finding a role.





I've created home labs (running vulnerability scans, network mapping, running an exploit), made videos of them and listed my projects on my resume, have gotten several certifications (SSCP, CySA+, Security+) and am just looking for any more tips. Should I get cloud certs and maybe shift more into cloud security, should I just keep applying and hope one lands?