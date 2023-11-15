Cyberpunk16 in
What’s my biggest issue?
I've been doing a lot of applying for Jobs as a Security Analyst, and some Security and Compliance (GRC) type of roles. I am a recent grad (BS in cybersecurity) looking to get into an entry level cybersecurity role but I feel like its been so tough just trying to get an interview.
I know people will say it's probably my resume and I've remade mine a couple of times and had it reviewed but I'm still having trouble finding a role.
I've created home labs (running vulnerability scans, network mapping, running an exploit), made videos of them and listed my projects on my resume, have gotten several certifications (SSCP, CySA+, Security+) and am just looking for any more tips. Should I get cloud certs and maybe shift more into cloud security, should I just keep applying and hope one lands?
TBirdSoftware Engineer
Not sure if this will help but hopefully make you feel a little bit better. https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/LLeOIT/high-hiring-bars
Cyberpunk16Cyber Security
Thanks! I saw the post and felt a little bittersweet about it. I'm happy that I'm not the only one struggling with this. All the same, it sucks that there are so many struggling with this.
