Caesar in
High hiring bars?
Anyone else feel like interview hiring bars are crazy high right now?
Not sure if it's just because they are able to be more picky or if people are just approaching interviews a little differently but I swear I've knocked some of these interviews out of the park but still having trouble getting offers.
10
5581
Sort by:
ZTrope90Product Designer
Can't speak to all companies, but my company hiring bar is definitely higher than it has been in the past. I've been on numerous interview panels for potential new hires and I've noticed a lot of my colleagues are expecting so much out of these candidates. Even the slightest negative data point holds a lot of weight for some reason. I try to be the voice of reason, but sometimes cannot put up the fight.
15
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,502