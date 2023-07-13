Syoda in
Job Market pulse check !
📢 Hey everyone! 🇩🇪 Wondering about the job market in Germany? 🌍 It looks a bit sluggish, to be honest. 😕
Any intel on when big tech companies will kickstart their hiring spree again?
✨ Share your thoughts!
🔔 #JobMarket #Germany #TechHiring 🤔
4
1754
Sort by:
Dkay14Product Manager
I doubt they'll go on a hiring spree again in the future, but hiring does seem to be picking up a bit overall. I'd expect things to start normalizing towards the start of next year is my guess
2
SyodaProduct Manager
I have the same feeling. I doubt if there will be a “Mass Resignation 2.0”
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217