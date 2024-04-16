Negotiating an offer in the UK

Hi folks - looking for some UK-specific guidance on negotiating salaries at tech companies. Will be joining a rapidly growing start-up (500+ employees, £100m+ raised) and I'm not sure what the local norms are with regards to sign-on bonuses, performance bonuses, equity and other factors. My initial research suggests we in the UK do not negotiate offers as effectively as our counterparts in the US, or perhaps it is not as common.





Any guidance would be really appreciated.