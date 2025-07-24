Kt344 in
Sam Altman says world wants 1000x more Software, So Programmer Salaries are Skyrocketing
TenuredGeek
"Speaking at the Capital Framework for Large Banks conference on July 22, Altman said computer programmers are now "10 times more productive" with AI assistance, but rather than threatening their jobs, this productivity boost is driving up their earnings." 10 times more productive where? 😅 While AI assistance has definitely helped in the speed of iterating on stuff, idk if I'd claim it makes me 10 times more productive. There's a lot of prompting and tweaking that needs to take place with AI assisted programming, which doesn't normally need to happen.
boulderingnerd
Yeah, plus the market has gotten a lot worse after AI, especially for new grads and early career folk. I don't know what Altman is on about with all this "world needs more programmers" or whatever.
