Khaled Magdy in  
Full Stack  

Seeking Advice on Landing a Junior Software Engineer Interview at FAANG

Hi all,

I’m looking for advice on how to land a junior software engineer interview at a FAANG company.

I was a civil engineer but shifted to tech two years ago. I’ve since completed the FAANG roadmap, built several projects, and participated in coding challenges.

What strategies should I focus on to increase my chances—networking, direct applications, or something else?

Any tips would be appreciated!

Thanks!
