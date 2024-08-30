Khaled Magdy in
Seeking Advice on Landing a Junior Software Engineer Interview at FAANG
Hi all,
I’m looking for advice on how to land a junior software engineer interview at a FAANG company.
I was a civil engineer but shifted to tech two years ago. I’ve since completed the FAANG roadmap, built several projects, and participated in coding challenges.
What strategies should I focus on to increase my chances—networking, direct applications, or something else?
Any tips would be appreciated!
Thanks!
0
840
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577