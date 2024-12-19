Salesforce will hire 2000 more people to sell AI products

"Salesforce will bring on 2,000 more salespeople specializing in artificial intelligence, CEO Marc Benioff said at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday."





A month prior, Salesforce announced they're looking to hire 1,000 more salespeople, so this is a full 100% increase from that initial announcement too.





Didn't they just lay off some people a few months ago too?





https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/17/salesforce-will-hire-2000-people-to-sell-ai-products-benioff-says.html