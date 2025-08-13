Google vs Apple

Poll

Hello,





I have been laid off for 6 months and now I am in a very fortunate position and have offers from Google and Apple.





I am very torn because Google has been my goal for a few years now, but Apple is easily always my second choice. Given that I have been laid off 3 times in 3 years I am still hesitant about Google. Should receive google numbers next week.





Google Cloud Sunnyvale L4 SWE





Pros:

- Great Name

- Engineering Excellence

- More learning

- More money

- Internal Mobility

- Finally passed the interview

- L4 standard for industry





Cons:

- Risk of Layoffs

- Location??





Apple IS&S - San Diego - ICT3 SWE





Offer:

TC 190 + 20K sign on





Pros:

- Really like the team

- Like the location

- Job stability

- Brand Name





Cons:

- Lack of Internal Mobility

- Less Money

- (Would be passing on Google)





I would really appreciate any advice + Insights. Would you choose Job stability which is rare in this market? Or Google for value, brand name and a dream job?





Thank you





YOE 6