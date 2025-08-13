techbrough in
Google vs Apple
Hello,
I have been laid off for 6 months and now I am in a very fortunate position and have offers from Google and Apple.
I am very torn because Google has been my goal for a few years now, but Apple is easily always my second choice. Given that I have been laid off 3 times in 3 years I am still hesitant about Google. Should receive google numbers next week.
Google Cloud Sunnyvale L4 SWE
Pros:
- Great Name
- Engineering Excellence
- More learning
- More money
- Internal Mobility
- Finally passed the interview
- L4 standard for industry
Cons:
- Risk of Layoffs
- Location??
Apple IS&S - San Diego - ICT3 SWE
Offer:
TC 190 + 20K sign on
Pros:
- Really like the team
- Like the location
- Job stability
- Brand Name
Cons:
- Lack of Internal Mobility
- Less Money
- (Would be passing on Google)
I would really appreciate any advice + Insights. Would you choose Job stability which is rare in this market? Or Google for value, brand name and a dream job?
Thank you
YOE 6
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
I think this depends a lot on the numbers you'll get from Google. Are you certain that you'd get paid more at Google than Apple? Plus, comparing the cost of living between the two might be a good idea as well when you eventually do get the numbers. But, one thing I'd point out here, is that if Google really has been your goal for a few years now, then I think that might be a good enough reason to take the Google offer (assuming the TC is good too). I say this mostly because, if you take the Apple offer and it doesn't turn out well, you'll be kicking yourself for not taking that Google offer. But, considering you've wanted Google for a while, you might not think the same even if Google doesn't turn out super great too, simply because Google was your dream for a bit. At the end of the day though, these are two great options and I'm happy for you after being laid off for 6 months in this tough market. Great job! Whatever decision will be the right one as long as you treat it that way.
22
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
+1 on this actually. Underrated point on how going to your "dream company" might matter more than you think, at least so you can have the experience and not regret passing up on it in the future.
11
