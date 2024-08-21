undertone in
Did Crowdstrike ever put up a post mortem for their incident?
Don't think I ever saw it and did they determine the exact cause? I remember that there were rumors that it was a null pointer exception but don't think it was verified.
There's an executive summary also as well as the full RCA here: https://www.crowdstrike.com/falcon-content-update-remediation-and-guidance-hub/
Thank you
