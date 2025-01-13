hakeem in
Levels.fyi Salary Heatmap for Europe
View the map here: https://www.levels.fyi/heatmap/europe/
Following the positive feedback we've received from the salary heatmaps for the US and India, we've just built out a salary heatmap for Europe based on our data.
You can view the percentiles of compensation for each country and the top paying companies.
Make sure to leave any comments with suggestions so we can improve on it moving forward! Thanks!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Love it! The US heatmap was a game changer for early career SWEs like me that were more open to relocation and all that, so I'm hoping this'll be as exciting for our European homies.
TitaniumiOS
Can you post the link for UA heat map salary ?
