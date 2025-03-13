techinnyc in
Big Tech to Startup
Any advice on switching to a start up from
Big tech? I'd love to find a chief of staff/operational role and leverage my Partnerships/Sales experience. Not super confident about growth at my current Tech company and I'd like to build something more meaningful at a startup.
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 2 days ago
Made the switch and enjoyed it a lot, but I'd highly recommend doing your research and a little introspecting first. It seems growth is your main concern, but what does growth mean for you exactly? Is it learning new skills outside of your domain or inside your down? Is it both? Or is growth about seeing your impact on the company? I had some answers to questions like those before I made the jump and it went well for me as a result. I moved quite early on in my career because I knew that growth, to me at the time, was just learning anything and everything. So, I moved to a fairly small startup which allowed me to learn so much more than I was learning at Big Tech, because it exposed me to all sides of the business and gave me autonomy to hone my main craft as well.
techinnycBusiness Development 2 days ago
Thanks for your note and congrats on your success!
Growth for me is learning new skills, learning new ways of making decisions, new skills outside of my specific domain as well, so it’s a bit of both. I started a new role 4 months ago at the same company, and I’m not sure that I’ll be learning anything new as this role is similar, but somehow smaller in scope than my previous role.
I will totally take my time and do lots of research as startups are super volatile. How long ago did you make the switch? And how many years have you been at your current startup?
