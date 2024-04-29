globalstrategyguy in
Non-Tech Sr Manager comp in Apple?
Anyone here in a non-tech role at Apple who can share guidance on comp for Sr Manager roles? Specifically looking for the guidance equity portion of comp.
I need to share my 'expectations' with the recruiter and I don't wanna quote too low (i.e. leave money on the table) or too high (i.e. don't want them to reject me outright)
J9K9Business Development
Levels has a ton of non-tech Apple salaries that might help guide you: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/apple/salaries My advice would be to just focus on a TC number and then let them choose the ratio of base/equity, etc.
