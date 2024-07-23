JPM Superday

Weezsus1 in
How long does it take to get a response after a JP Morgan super day? Do they tell you if you don't get the offer?
I didn't get an offer from super day until like almost 2 months afterwards. I think they have so many candidates to review that it just takes a lot of time. They should tell you either way whether you passed or not, but it seems like a month is about average from what I've heard and experienced.
