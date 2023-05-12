Offer evaluation

Hi all,





I need some help and advice evaluating offers.

My profile : 8 years exp in HW Design

Current pos : Sr Eng





Here is the scenario:

I have two offers in hand. Which one shall I choose ?

Offer 1 :

Pos: Sr Eng ( design)

base 200k

Joining bonus 20k

No stock options

13% bonus yearly

4% 401k

Healthcare : out of pocket ( not so impressed with benefits)





Offer 2 :

Pos : staff eng ( failure analysis )

Base :160 k

Rsu : 265k

No joining bonus

Relocation 10k

Performance bonus twice a year

401k

Benefits : nothing out of pocket ( really impressed )





Both are great companies to work for. I am just confused. Please help me out.























