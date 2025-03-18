gamingchair in
Is the market just cooked for new grads?
I graduated a full year ago and I've applied to what's gotta be >1000 jobs at this point. I've gotten OAs and a few interviews but the majority of these applications just turn into rejections with no feedback.
Are we cooked? Should I just give up on CS at this point and look for something else?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
It's been one of the toughest markets for SWEs, new grads in particular. I'm sure you've tried everything, but keep your head up and hopefully we see things turn for the better soon.
