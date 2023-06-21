Brian in  
Business Development at Levels.fyi 

The Trimodal Nature of SWE Intern Salaries

Hey everyone!


We wrote a new blog post on software internship salaries and how they're often trimodal in nature. If your curious how internship salaries change across different industries, check it out here!


https://www.levels.fyi/blog/software-internship-salaries.html

4
2778
Sort by:
bcnecoProgram Manager  
Crazy how high some of those internship salaries can get. $150/hr for an INTERN is unreal
1
sidehoe3225Computer Science  
quant internships tho. not SWE. Most SWE top at around 80, some at 100.
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,473