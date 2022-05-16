19g6vl29bxe0v in
Best experience outside of FAANG
What do you all consider to be the best companies to work for to truly develop skills as and gain quality experience as an engineer. I'm currently a backend enginner with ~3 years experience in technologies including: Ruby on Rails, Elixir / Phoenix, PostgreSQL, Redis, various AWS services, and RabbitMQ. Compensation is certainly an important aspect of a future role, but I feel that focusing on developing my skillset is higher priority at this stage. Some companies I have in mind are: Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, Dropbox, Palantir, Block, and Stripe. I'm based on the East Coast of the US.
Levels’s leaderboard has actually been a decent proxy to find some of these top companies: https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/