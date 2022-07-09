wKhRtOyj9W1lu7BkJm in  
Computer Science at University of Pittsburgh 

Recent Grad Positions

Im going to be graduating from with a BS in Computer Science this December. What are the most new-grad friendly tech companies I can try to get a foot in the door with? Looking for a software engineering role. (Bonus points if located in Pittsburgh, but not required)
coffeeplsSolution Architect  
https://www.levels.fyi/remote/ this is a great list to see which companies are fully-remote or virtual first so that location won't be impacted!
4

