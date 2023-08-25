qwertyCoder in
Zoom CEO to remote employees: 👋 "We wish you all the best"
Wild times. Zoom CEO tells employees that want to stay remote, "We wish you all the best". He's probably under incredible pressure as analysts continue to downgrade Zoom.
https://web.archive.org/web/20230823200125/https://www.businessinsider.com/zoom-ceo-encourages-employees-embrace-new-culture-or-leave-2023-8
Calculatron99Business Analyst
"Culture is our number 1 problem... so I'm going to create a culture that stands against the very thing we build products for" Incredible thought process
jvestProduct Design Manager
That’s the dirty secret of most tech companies. Steve Jobs didn’t want his kids using iPads. AWS CTO Werner Vogels recommends taking notes on physical paper to improve memory. Bitcoin pushers cash out their Bitcoin for yachts and real estate…
36
