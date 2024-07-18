pblevels in
Who are the highest paying companies for current offers?
Asking mostly for software engineers (senior and staff levels).
Do the salaries ranked by levels.fyi represent what you could get with an offer today? Or does it include market fluctuations of RSUs from offers in past years.
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Levels collects both types of data (new offers and current salary). I've found that you can usually tell if it's a new offer if the "Years at Company" for the submission is 0. You can also click the specific data point and there'll be a category on the left side that should tell you whether or not it's a new offer. They also have a list of top paying companies here: https://www.levels.fyi/2023/
