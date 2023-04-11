tman808 in
Offer Evaluation
I just got an offer from a series A startup and was hoping to get insight on the offer.
yoe: 4 years
Title: Data Scientist
Offer: $180k and .05% equity ($90m valuation)
Current TC: $150
Series A Startup
Data Scientist
Boston, MA
Total per year
$230K
Level
Mid
Base
$180K
Total stock grant
$50K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hey there! I asked some of our Levels coaches about the offer and they've said it's a strong offer, but there's definitely room to move up. As someone else mentioned, the equity component is a bit lower than what we've typically seen, with some Series A offers going up to 1.5% for Data Scientists. The base salary matches what we would expect though, especially considering the cash strapped economy. If you want some help negotiating the offer to increase your equity a bit, we can definitely help out! Even though you've turned down some other roles, those are still good leverage points to make the case. Feel free to check out our negotiation service or let me know if you have any questions! https://www.levels.fyi/services/
