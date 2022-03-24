How do you prepare for remote interviews?

We’re all rather used to remote interviews by now and I’m sure everyone will agree that making a really good impression over Zoom can be pretty difficult. The negotiation coaching and resume review services help with some of the pre-meeting prep, but I’d love to hear how others prepare for online interviews.





I try to make sure my lighting and audio is good and I’m at least looking presentable (even if that means throwing on a collared shirt right before the meeting starts) - that feels like the bare minimum, to be honest, so does anyone have any other tips or thoughts on how to best prepare? I’ve thought of scripting my answers to some things that interviewers usually ask about, but I’ve never got round to actually doing that and am not sure if it would even be helpful.