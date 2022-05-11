Sushi in
How do you feel about Airbnb's new remote flexibility?
Any current Airbnb employees mind sharing their experience with the new changes? Would you be willing to relocate to an area with a lower chost of living?
I am curious as to how new hires will be compensated as well.
I think it's great that Airbnb is allowing the flexibility, but I have also seen some backlash.
ferryboatSoftware Engineer
Some interesting discussion on it here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/jpyxyh/wow-airbnb-is-allowing-employees-to-live-and-work-from-anywhere-and-their-compensation-won-t-change
