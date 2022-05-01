lemons in
Wow, Airbnb employees can live anywhere and comp won't change 👀
This is awesome, wonder if it applies to new hires though. If so, it's time to jump to Airbnb.
19g6ul2ewxxchBackend Software Engineer at Splunk
I personally feel this is wrong. They are just messing with the economic conditions of other areas. Housing will become unaffordable in other parts of the US because such pay discrepancy
jinyung2Software Engineer
Thats an interesting take especially because we got to witness some of that happening with rent prices in different areas. Housing is such a tricky problem
