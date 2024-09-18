Career Advice

Hi I wanted to get some advice from anyone that feels they may be able to help in that way. I'm a senior it recruiter and have been unemployed within the industry for 1.5 years now. I don't see it coming back anytime soon and on top of that I am 58 years old. The industry I'm in is a pretty young oriented industry and I think that's going to be another complicating Factor if I ever do try to get back in which would probably be quite a while anyways. I was thinking of what I could do using my strengths. I'm very technical for an IT recruiter though I am not a programmer. I have excellent sales skills and people skills but I don't want to start a new career in anything software sales oriented or anything like that because I wouldn't qualify. I was wanting to get opinions on learning something like prompt engineering. Is that sounds like a good possibility for somebody in my position what suggested certifications or training or classes would you recommend to help my chances of getting a job entry level. I'm also up into any other ideas and suggestions. I was making anywhere from $80k to $100k per year. I haven't been able to find a job at least to g making anything close to that and am currently working at home depot. Starting out at even 60k would be doable. I live in the Denver metro area. Thanks in advance for your ideas.