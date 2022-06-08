Whatsupkid2022 in
Bloomberg enterprise salary?
Hello, any insight on Bloomberg salary package in NY for Enterprise Scrumaster Managerial role? Checked other roles for Bloomberg, but no explicit mention, only SE, SEM, etc. Would this be most similar to Sr Product Manager?
No RSU because its a private company. Benefits seem to be competitive with FAANG. Reasonable to expect sign on and yearly bonus? If so, what are we looking for? Thanks.
inDYardy6Software Engineer
"The average Bloomberg Scrum Master earns an estimated $116,129 annually, which includes an estimated base salary of $106,518 with a $9,610 bonus."- comparably "The typical Bloomberg L.P. Scrum Master salary is $127,929 per year. Scrum Master salaries at Bloomberg L.P. can range from $126,568 - $160,000 per year."- Glassdoor
1
Whatsupkid2022Technical Program Manager
Thanks. Because it’s a manager of scrum masters, there’s probably a bump up.
