Meta letting go of all TPMs

TPM is being eliminated and they’ll have to reapply and program manager. I wonder if this is a start of a broader trend. https://www.businessinsider.com/instagram-cuts-technical-program-managers-reinterview-for-pm-roles-2024-1
Instagram is cutting a level of management, allowing impacted workers to 'reinterview' for another role

The popular Meta app is set to let go of at least 60 workers who were technical program managers, sources tell Business Insider.

OutroWrenTechnical Program Manager  
Wow dang, that is pretty crazy to eliminate a whole job title like that, but I do like how they're at least making an effort to keep them employed within the company. I'd be interested to know what a TPM at Instagram specifically does, though.
13

