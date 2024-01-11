qwertyCoder in
Meta letting go of all TPMs
TPM is being eliminated and they’ll have to reapply and program manager. I wonder if this is a start of a broader trend. https://www.businessinsider.com/instagram-cuts-technical-program-managers-reinterview-for-pm-roles-2024-1
OutroWrenTechnical Program Manager
Wow dang, that is pretty crazy to eliminate a whole job title like that, but I do like how they're at least making an effort to keep them employed within the company. I'd be interested to know what a TPM at Instagram specifically does, though.
