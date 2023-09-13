bcneco in  
Program Manager  

Birkenstock files IPO

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/birkenstock-files-for-ipo-in-further-boost-to-us-equities-market


I doubt people care too much about Birkenstock specifically, but more IPOs seem to signal good news for the economy and hoping things pick up with tech companies and hiring!

Birkenstock Files for IPO in Further Boost to US Market

Birkenstock Files for IPO in Further Boost to US Market

Birkenstock has filed for an initial public offering in New York, in another sign of the allure US equity markets hold for European firms seeking a valuation uplift.

bloomberg.com
2
2145
Sort by:
Calculatron99Business Analyst  
Arm and Instacart too, seems like things are shaping up after the past couple of years. Still waiting on Stripe's IPO
2
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,518