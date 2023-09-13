bcneco in
Birkenstock files IPO
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-09-12/birkenstock-files-for-ipo-in-further-boost-to-us-equities-market
I doubt people care too much about Birkenstock specifically, but more IPOs seem to signal good news for the economy and hoping things pick up with tech companies and hiring!
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Arm and Instacart too, seems like things are shaping up after the past couple of years. Still waiting on Stripe's IPO
