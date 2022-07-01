rqokmfeqw8 in
What's the future of netflix?
Saw a great article about how netflix got here and wanted to see if you guys had ideas about what netflix can do to bounce back.
From the inside, there's a sense that we're going all in on innovation. Way too many competitors right now and we're working on some really cool things, including partnerships. Lots of ideas on the whiteboard, probably some failures along the way, but hoping to hear your thoughts!
Biomedical Engineering
They should buy movie theatres so I can go watch regular movies and their series premieres/seres too. I don’t mind paying for a subscription that covers stuff like once a month movie and my regular subscription.
