Hopper? What's it like?
Glassdoor is a mixed bag, interview doesn't sound like leetcode, workplace sounds like FAANG in some ways. Anyone work there? Is it worth the TC?
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
I've never worked there but it's worth reaching out to Hopper employees on LinkedIn to get their honest feedback. I recommend looking for employees who have been there for a few years (ask why they've stayed) and recent hires (to get their input about the hiring process).
