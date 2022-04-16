19g615l16x8854 in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Hopper? What's it like?

Glassdoor is a mixed bag, interview doesn't sound like leetcode, workplace sounds like  FAANG in some ways. Anyone work there? Is it worth the TC?
2
2552
Sort by:
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase 
I've never worked there but it's worth reaching out to Hopper employees on LinkedIn to get their honest feedback. I recommend looking for employees who have been there for a few years (ask why they've stayed) and recent hires (to get their input about the hiring process).
3

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482