UPenn MCIT Information technology masters
Hey everyone,
I am applying to the MCIT program at UPenn and i wanted to get people opinions on it. If anyone has taken it or knows someone who has taken it what is your opinion? Is their anything i could do to prepare for the courses?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I haven't directly done that program but have had a few colleagues who have. All of them seem to have liked it a lot, best of luck with the application!
Softdev
Thank you!
