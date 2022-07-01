Some clarity on what the buzz around micro services is ?

Hi guys ,

I keep hearing a lot of buzz around micro services and a lot of high paying roles for back end distributed engineers.





I have some idea about it but I never really worked with any team that uses distributed engineers





Below are the questions that i am looking to get cleared about back end distributed systems engineer and its relation to a full stack engineer





1) i know what a distributed system is ... in short .. a system that is trying to achieve fault tolerance , scalability with a very low latency prioritizing based on the needs kd the problem at hand .... But what does a software engineer that is placed in such a team do explicitly on his day to day

a) does he write APIs and SLAs (OR)

b) does he design the back end dsitribution like writing scripts to distribute the data, know the pulse of servers, write scripts to manage master-slave architecture etc etc (OR)

c) is he a network engineer that understands the concepts of networking and use them to reduce latency and stuff. (OR)

d) something other or combination of some other skills , please provide me with an elaborate answer, that clearly demonstrates a distributed engineer role.









PS : please do not provide a standard template answer or some answer that describes an ideal distributed engineeer that only exists in job postings or at principle/ distinguised level engineers. Please provide answers in such a detialed way that can be same as helping a mid level or entry level distributed systems engineer to on-board onto your team.





I understand the standard interview process of system design.. i just want to know what a mid level distributed engineer does on his day to day and why is he paid significantly more than a full stack engineer





Made a lot of mistakes hearing to buzz , getting into that role only to realize it is not something i expected. Dont want to make such a mistake again





I thank you and appreciate your time in advance



